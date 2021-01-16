Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn for Covid-19 frontline workers

Song Joong-Ki has donated 100 million won (approximately US$91,400) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on January 7, 2021, according to a report by Soompi. The donated fund will be used for purchasing cold weather protection gear for frontline health workers, especially those who work at outdoor centers and conduct Covid-19 screening tests.

Song Joong-Ki's January donation came just about one year after the actor made his first donation for the cause. Back in February, the Descendants of the Sun actor made his first donation of another 100 million won to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At the time, the Covid-19 outbreak had just started to shake the Korean entertainment industry, making hundreds of film crew members jobless due to a partial shutdown of film and television productions. Aside from Song Joong-Ki, many other South Korean celebrities, including TVXQ's Yunho, Apink's Son Naeun, and Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, Joy, Yeri and Wendy donated millions of won for coronavirus prevention, reported Soompi at the time.

Song Joong-Ki made another donation of 50 million won (approximately US$ 45,700) to help support people affected by heavy rains and flooding in South Korea.

According to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, the actor's latest 100 million funding will be mainly used to purchase cold weather protection gear, such as heated vests, hand warmers, and large heaters for frontline medical staff working at Covid-19 screening centers, despite extremely cold weather conditions.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for Song Joong-Ki's upcoming space opera film called Space Sweepers. The Jo Sung-Hee directed film has been scheduled for release in February 2021.

Also Read: Vincenzo: Jeon Yeo-Been shares experience working 'freely & naturally' with Song Joong-Ki