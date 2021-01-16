Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:49 IST
Vincenzo: Jeon Yeo-Been shares experience working ‘freely & naturally’ with Song Joong-Ki
During an interview, Jeon Yeo-Been portrayed Song Joong-Ki in a good light and revealed the helpful nature of the Descendants of the Sun actor. Image Credit: Wiki / Facebook

Fans are waiting to see Song Joong-Ki and Jeon Yeo-Been together on the small screen for the first time in the upcoming South Korean television series Vincenzo. Meanwhile, the After My Death actress has talked about her experience working with Song Joong Ki.

In an interview with the lifestyle magazine Elle Korea, Jeon Yeo-Been portrayed Song Joong-Ki in a good light and revealed the helpful nature of the Descendants of the Sun actor. Jeon Yeo-Been even shared the nitty-gritty of her experience working with Song Joong-Ki, for instance, how the actor would often buy food for other actors and crew members on the set.

Jeon Yeo-Been plays the character of Hong Cha-Young, who has an odd personality with a habit of pestering people. Jeon Yeo-Been told she was a little uncomfortable doing the pestering with a senior actor like Song Joong-Ki but the star helped her feel comfortable and work with a sense of confidence.

"My character is the type of person who keeps pestering other people. I felt embarrassed doing that to a senior actor that I just met, but he would always say, 'It's okay to do more.' Thanks to him I was able to act more freely and naturally," she told.

Expressing her passion for the Vincenzo project, Jeon Yeo-Been told that she was so absorbed in the character that she did not even think about the drama's premiere.

"When actors return home after filming, they sometimes feel unsure of themselves and wonder if they did a good job. But after coming back from the Vincenzo set, I'm full of excitement. It's a set where I can gain courage and confidence," the actress said.

