Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'Press Junket Life' with glamorous selfie

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday treated fans to a glamorous selfie and called herself an "updo expert."

ANI | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:17 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'Press Junket Life' with glamorous selfie
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday treated fans to a glamorous selfie and called herself an "updo expert." The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram to share the selfie in which she stunned in a minimal make-up look. The 'Fashion' star is seen in an updo hairstyle as she decked up for a virtual press junket meet.

Chopra is seen in a blue shirt and looks flawless. The 'Isn't It Romantic' star captioned the picture as, "I must say, I've become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife."

The actor seems to have got ready for her upcoming film 'The White Tiger'. The movie marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like 'My Name is Khan', 'Mom' and Netflix series 'Leila'. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead role among others.

In the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok (Rajkummar). Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Ministers Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored...

Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9 in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Ind...

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports from India

Amazon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Startup India, Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures to launch an accelerator programme to help early-stage startups take their brands to global audiences.The Amazon Global Selling Propel A...

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singhs contract with the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings CSK has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a great experience and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021