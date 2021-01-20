Disha Patani soars temperature in smouldering monokini picture
Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning monokini picture from her beach vacation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:56 IST
Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning monokini picture from her beach vacation. The 28-year-old actor posted a ravishing picture on Instagram from her New Year vacation album. In the picture, amid the picturesque view of the exotic location, Patani is seen posing effortlessly in a green bikini, in a no make-up look. The 'Malang' star looks sultry as her hair waves in the air while posing soaking sun. In the backdrop are palm trees, a clear blue sky and the beach.
Patani posted a palm tree emoticon in the caption of the post that garnered more than eight lakh likes including one from celebrity follower Vivek Oberoi within an hour of being posted. In awe of the beautiful picture, fans left red heart and lovestruck emoticons in the comments section. (ANI)
