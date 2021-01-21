Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks bring star power to emotional, multicultural Biden inauguration

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:06 IST
Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks bring star power to emotional, multicultural Biden inauguration
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Am emotional Lady Gaga performed a dramatic version of the U.S. national anthem, Garth Brooks sang a cappella, and Jennifer Lopez gave a shoutout in Spanish at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a ceremony that was marked by diversity and appeals for unity. Gaga, known for her flamboyant outfits, wowed in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch as she stepped up to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Gaga turned at one point to gesture to the U.S. flag flying high over the Capitol, the seat of Congress that just two weeks ago was the scene of an attack by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump seeking to overturn Biden's election. "She slayed it. I AM GAGA FOR GAGA!!!" actor Ed Helms wrote in a tweet.

Ahead of her performance, Gaga said on Twitter that she wanted to "acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and be passionate for a future where we work together lovingly." Country singer Brooks, a Republican, chose jeans and a black shirt and took off his black Stetson hat to sing an unaccompanied version of "Amazing Grace" and asked Americans at the ceremony and watching at home to sing along with him for the last verse.

Lopez, dressed in white pants and a long matching coat, performed a medley of "This Land is Your Land" and "America The Beautiful," interjecting in Spanish the part of the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance that says, "One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." At just 22 years old, poet Amanda Gorman captured the mixed emotions of the past four years with a poem in which she referred to herself as a "skinny Black girl, descended from slaves and raised by a single mother (who) can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one."

The cultural celebrations will continue on Wednesday night with a two-hour special broadcast across six television networks and social media, hosted by "Toy Story" actor Tom Hanks, who is known as "America's Dad." The events, bringing together some of the biggest white, Black and Hispanic celebrities, mark a sharp contrast with Trump's inauguration in 2017, which was low on star power.

Wednesday's TV special, called "Celebrating America," will feature appearances from stars including Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Tim McGraw, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and John Legend. Biden's inaugural committee said the special will also feature teachers, delivery drivers, and healthcare workers, along with children who raised money to get food to people who have fallen on hard times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full coverage for Eikon readers of the U.S. presidential transition https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 For multimedia coverage please open in a separate browser https://www.reuters.com/world/us

For a live blog on the inauguration please open in a separate browser https://reut.rs/35WCLQn

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...

Biden vows to repair America's alliances, engage with world once again

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th P...

Pope urges U.S. reconciliation as bishops call out Biden on abortion

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States, while the nations bishops condemned Bidens pro-choice stand on abortion. In a message...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021