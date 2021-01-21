Mumbai police summon Kangana in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Mumbai police have summonedBollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed byveteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, an official said.

Kangana has been asked to appear before the Juhupolice here on Friday, the police official said.

Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana inNovember last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistratefor allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments againsthim in television interviews.

He claimed that she dragged his name while referringto a ''coterie'' existing in Bollywood, in TV interviews afterthe death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

The complaint said Kangana had falsely claimed thatAkhtar threatened her to keep silent about her allegedrelationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. It noted thatKangana's remarks had tarnished Akhtar's public image.

The court on January 17 allowed the police time tillFebruary 1 to file a report of their probe into the defamationcomplaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)