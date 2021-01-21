Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez delivers power-packed performance at Biden's inauguration

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez delivered a power-packed performance at the inauguration ceremony of newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden at the US Capitol on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:16 IST
Jennifer Lopez delivers power-packed performance at Biden's inauguration
Musician Jennifer Lopez performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration . Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez delivered a power-packed performance at the inauguration ceremony of newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden at the US Capitol on Wednesday (local time). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'If You Had My Love,' singer sang a mashup of the songs 'This Land is Your land' and 'America the Beautiful.' Lopez's performance came after the swearing-in of the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Setting a fashion statement, the 'Hustlers' actor arrived at the big event dressed in an all-white ensemble which constituted of pants paired up with a matching top which was covered with a white coloured satin ruffled scarf. Lopez wore a golden coloured belt to give a blingy look to her attire and dusted off the look with a long white coloured over-coat.

The 51-year-old singer chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail and wore pearl bracelets in both her hands and a matching set of earrings. "One nation, with liberty and justice for all," Lopez said in Spanish, while also throwing in a nod to her song 'Let's Get Loud,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides JLO, musician Lady Gaga also performed at the inauguration ceremony. The 'A Star Is Born' singer delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at the event. The special event which is hosted by superstar Tom Hanks will also include performances by musicians like Jon Bon Jobi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...

I-League: Judah Garcia's brace helps Neroca FC thrash Indian Arrows 4-0

All India Football Federations developmental side the Indian Arrows lost 0-4 against Neroca FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the ongoing I-League on Wednesday. A brace by Judah Garcia and a goal apiece by Varney Kallon and Khaiminthan...

Ronaldo scores as Juventus win 9th Italian Super Cup

Juventus won the Italian Super Cup title after securing a 2-0 win over Napoli here. It was the clubs ninth Italian Super Cup title and Andrea Pirlos first trophy as a manager.The first half of the game witnessed a tough competition, with bo...

SEBI nod to Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

The Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI has approved the Rs 24, 713 crore deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail. In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021