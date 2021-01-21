Jennifer Lopez delivers power-packed performance at Biden's inauguration

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez delivered a power-packed performance at the inauguration ceremony of newly sworn-in US President Joe Biden at the US Capitol on Wednesday (local time). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'If You Had My Love,' singer sang a mashup of the songs 'This Land is Your land' and 'America the Beautiful.' Lopez's performance came after the swearing-in of the US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Setting a fashion statement, the 'Hustlers' actor arrived at the big event dressed in an all-white ensemble which constituted of pants paired up with a matching top which was covered with a white coloured satin ruffled scarf. Lopez wore a golden coloured belt to give a blingy look to her attire and dusted off the look with a long white coloured over-coat.

The 51-year-old singer chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail and wore pearl bracelets in both her hands and a matching set of earrings. "One nation, with liberty and justice for all," Lopez said in Spanish, while also throwing in a nod to her song 'Let's Get Loud,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides JLO, musician Lady Gaga also performed at the inauguration ceremony. The 'A Star Is Born' singer delivered a powerful rendition of the American national anthem at the event. The special event which is hosted by superstar Tom Hanks will also include performances by musicians like Jon Bon Jobi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Ant Clemons. (ANI)

