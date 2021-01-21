Cobra Kai Season 4 release period, creators discuss what can happen in future

The recent release of Cobra Kai Season 3 proved to be a big entertainment for the martial art lovers or practitioners across the planet. Fans are also quite excited as Cobra Kai was renewed for Season 4, thanks to the creators and Netflix's decision and announcement made in October last year, quite before Season 3's release. Read further to know what you can see in Cobra Kai Season 4.

The streaming giant has already confirmed that Cobra Kai Season 4 was in the works at the same time it released the first trailer for Season 3. While there is no official release date for fourth season is announced, still the martial art enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know what they can see next.

The creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald recently spoke with /Film about Cobra Kai Season 3 and where things might be headed in Season 4.

"I would say it will continue on even beyond this season, the ripple effect. We didn't want to just brush that under the rug. We knew going into season 3 that we had to deal with the ramifications of everything that transpired at the end of the high school fight, but we felt that eventually we knew we wanted to get back to the fun and all the feels that people love about the show. We knew the first couple episodes we had to deal with some heavier stuff," Hayden Schlossberg opined.

"The thing that's great about Cobra Kai Season 3, and this is by design, was we really wanted to explore the origins of Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai and the effect that your teaching can have on you. We saw what happened in that fight at the high school and we're dealing with the aftermath of that, but going further to see where Kreese's karate came from and to see what his teacher was like, to learn more from Daniel and through Chozen, to learn that Mr. Miyagi chose not to teach Daniel certain things because there are certain things in Miyagi-Do Karate that maybe he didn't feel were necessary for a teenager in the valley to be learning," Jon Hurwitz said.

"As the show goes on, we're looking for new and interesting and thoughtful and goosebumpy ways to continue to bring Mr. Miyagi into this universe. We view Mr. Miyagi as a character on our show. It's a very powerful character. The Miyagi-Dos train in his house and there's only so many flashbacks you can do to the Karate Kid movies before it starts to feel like, "Okay, here comes another one," Josh Heald said.

Cobra Kai Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. However, based on the release periods of first, second and third seasons, the series aficionados can expect Cobra Kai Season 4 in a span of one year (as Season 3 was out on January 1, 2021).

