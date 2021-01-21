Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director Nila Madhab Panda's next to be crime investigative environment project

With Kalira Atita, too, Panda deals with the impact of climate change and follows the story of man who has lost his home and family to the sea.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:32 IST
Director Nila Madhab Panda's next to be crime investigative environment project

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, acclaimed for projects like ''Kadvi Hawa'' and ''I am Kalam'', says he is currently scripting his next, a crime environment film set in the future.

Panda said the yet-untitled film will further his drive to chronicle stories of climate change on screen.

''My next is a crime investigative enviornment project, set in the future. It's a new genre for me. It's almost like how would you survive without rivers? The writing is going on, it'll take at least a year to go on floors. The idea was with me for a long time but I'm finally working on it,'' Panda told PTI on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the festival, Panda's Odiya film ''Kalira Atita'' was screened in the Indian Panorama Non feature film section. The 46-year-old filmmaker is known for highlighting social and environmental causes through his work.

While his 2018 release ''Halkaa'' followed the story of a young slum boy from Mumbai who dreams of owning a toilet, his acclaimed ''Kadvi Hawa'' was based on true stories from drought prone areas.

The film, which received a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards, featured actor Sanjay Mishra as a blind debt ridden farmer. With ''Kalira Atita'', too, Panda deals with the impact of climate change and follows the story of man who has lost his home and family to the sea. Shot in 2019 with a crew of 60, Panda said the film is a ''striking reality'', born out of a newspaper clipping he saw where a hand pump was submerged in the sea in Orissa.

''When I did my research, I got to know how four villages were submerged in the east coast of Orissa. We can't even imagine the impact climate change will have in the future. My films talk about this shock value. I may not be able to change people. But at least I can raise questions,'' he added.

Panda said his 83-minute movie places the emotional trauma of a man at the centre of its storytelling and traces the devastating effects the tragedy has on him.

''The protagonist in my film is a victim of the often overlooked yet most important emotional impact of climate change. It turns out that the sea engulfs his village, after which he comes to think that his family and his village have gone to the sea. ''He starts believing that there awaits a better world for him. My film focuses more on the emotion of that man. 'Kalira Atita' means yesterday's past; my protagonist is literally living in yesterday’s past,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surg...

Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country. Speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021