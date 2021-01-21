Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, family and friends celebrated the late actor's legacy by sharing photographs, memories and moments from his life.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, leaving the film industry and his fans shocked.

The actor's sister Shweta posted a photo of young Rajput with his mother and wrote on Twitter, "This smile can melt every heart Happy #SushantDay." Shweta also announced a scholarship programme for aspiring students to pursue studies at the Department of Physics at the University of California, US.

"I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay," she said.

Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande said she would like to remember him as a happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable person.

Sharing a throwback video of Rajput playing with his dog in their house, she said, "I don't know how to start and what to say but yes today I'm gonna share few of your old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I have with you and I will always remember you Like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable #HappyBirthdaySSR." Rajput's friend and co-star Kriti Sanon said she would like to remember him as a smiling child.

"This is how I'll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.." Sanon tweeted alongside a smiling photo of Rajput.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a poster of "Sonchiriya", a film in which he worked with Rajput.

"Always remember you celebrate you, your work and cherish all the time that we all spent with you Sushant Singh Rajput!! Jahan bhi ho tum khush raho," he wrote.

TV-film producer Ekta Kapoor shared a short video clip of Rajput as Manav from her popular show "Pavitra Rishta", which made the actor a household name.

"Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!," she tweeted.

The actor's longtime friend, casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who directed his last film "Dil Bechara", posted an animated video of Rajput of all his films and wished him happy birthday and said, "Miss you bro." Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who helmed Rajput's debut film "Kai Po Che" and later worked again with him on "Kedarnath", said he is missing him a lot.

Rajput's co-star from his debut film "Kai Po Che" Rakummar Rao shared a picture on his Instagram Stories of the actor playing a guitar with a heart emoji to express his sentiment.

Bhumi Pednekar too took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a smiling Rajput and captioned the post with a heart emoji. The two have worked together in 2019 movie "Sonchiriya".

Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism. The speculation around the actor's death, however, took a turn when his father K K Singh had lodged a complaint against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for his suicide. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case.

In October, the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it ''a case of hanging and death by suicide'' Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had accused prominent producers in Bollywood for Rajput's death, took to Twitter to reiterate her claims.

''Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn't assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay,'' she wrote.

Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara", released on Disney+Hotstar last year on July 24.

