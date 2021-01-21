FIR against four for labourer's death two months ago

Over two months after a labourerdied while working atop a temple in Thane district, policehave registeredan FIR against four persons, including theowners of a contracting firm, an official said on Thursday.

The Thane police PRO said in an official release thatall four were charged with culpable homicide not amounting tomurder in the FIR registered at the Kolsewadi police stationon Wednesday.

No one has been arrested so far and a probe was stillunderway, the police said.

The incident took place on November 14, 2020, when thevictim, Vasant Pardeshi, was doing cleaning work atop thetemple in Kalyan town, they said.

The 27-year-old labourer slipped and fell off thestructure, resulting in his death, the police said.

Two owners of the manpower firm which had takencontract for the temple maintenance work are among the fouraccused, they said, adding the other two are site manager andsupervisor.

