Biopic to be made on world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

The life journey of Fauja Singh, who is the oldest marathon runner in the world will be made into a biopic titled 'Fauja'. The film will be directed by Bollywood director Omung Kumar B of 'Mary Kom' fame.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:18 IST
Fauja Singh. Image Credit: ANI

The life journey of Fauja Singh, who is the oldest marathon runner in the world will be made into a biopic titled 'Fauja'. The film will be directed by Bollywood director Omung Kumar B of 'Mary Kom' fame. According to Deadline, the life of the world's oldest marathon runner will be the subject of a biopic from a trio of established Indian creative's. The biopic will be directed by Omung Kumar B, who will also produce it alongside Kunal Shivdasani whose credit include the 2008 thriller 'Hijack', and Raaj Shaandilya, who previously wrote and directed the 2019 comedy film 'Dream Girl'.

The screenplay for 'Fauja' is being adapted from the book titled 'Turbaned Tornado' written by Khushwant Singh and published by Rupa Publications. Vipul Mehta, of the Gujarati blockbuster 'Chal Jivi' fame, is currently penning the script for the biopic. As per Deadline, Omung Kumar whose film 'Mary Kom' won the Indian National Film Award for Best Popular Film in 2014 said, "The story of Fauja Singh depicts the insurmountable odds stacked against him and what sheer power of will can make of someone who is challenged medically, by age and by society."

Kunal Shivdasani, the producer of Fauja Singh's biopic added, "It is a beautiful story about a man whose life takes him on an epic journey making him a world icon as he discovers his passion for running marathons; eventually that guided him to make an impact on the world by bringing about a change to humanity." The movie will tell the tale of how the 108-year-old Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman', stunned the world by shattering a number of records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London marathon in the year 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York and several more cities. (ANI)

