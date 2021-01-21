Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty shoot for 'Hungama 2' title track

The cast and crew of the Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2', recently shot for a retro peppy song in Mumbai. The film, which is the biggest and most anticipated multi-starrer franchise of 2021, is going to be a thorough family entertainer with something for everyone. The entire cast of 'Hungama 2' shot for the movie's title track in Mumbai, which is a peppy dance number, with a dash a retro in it. A source present on the movie's set revealed, "The song is supposed to represent the fun vibe of the film and with four leads and so many dancers in frame, it was critical to get the entertainment quotient right."

He further added, "But the whole cast has bonded so well and they were so effortlessly in sync. All the Hungama they had behind the camera has translated on camera as well." 'Hungama 2' is a Venus Records and Tapes LLP project and will be produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will star Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. (ANI)

