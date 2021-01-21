Left Menu
Orlando Bloom is 'One Proud Partner' following Katry Perry's electrifying 'Fireworks' performance

Actor Orlando Bloom has been beaming with pride since his singer fiancee Katy Perry delivered a breathtaking performance of her much-loved song 'Firework' on Wednesday night (local time) at the US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:06 IST
Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Orlando Bloom has been beaming with pride since his singer fiancee Katy Perry delivered a breathtaking performance of her much-loved song 'Firework' on Wednesday night (local time) at the US President Joe Biden's inauguration. According to PEOPLE, Perry delivered a power-packed rendition of the uplifting song at the Celebrating America Special amid an impressive display of fireworks over the White House.

Following Perry's performance, Bloom shared a love-soaked message for her musician fiancee on Instagram and said that there will be a day when their four-month-old daughter Daisy Dove will watch her mother's electrifying performance. "One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love," Bloom wrote along with a clip of Perry's performance.

"One proud partner here with a tear of joy," he added in the caption. During her stunning performance, the president, and his wife, Jill Biden, were joined by various members of their family to watch the captivating display of fireworks from the Truman Balcony of the White House, reported PEOPLE. (ANI)

