James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemicReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2021 06:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 06:51 IST
The release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie's new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.
