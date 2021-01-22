Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karen Gillan confirms Nebula will be back in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Actor Karen Gillan is set to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Thor Love And Thunder.The Scottish actor, who has played intergalactic warrior Nebula in two Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, confirmed her casting in the fourth Thor film on Instagram in response to a fan question.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:39 IST
Karen Gillan confirms Nebula will be back in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@karengillan)

Actor Karen Gillan is set to reprise her ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project ''Thor: Love And Thunder''.

The Scottish actor, who has played intergalactic warrior Nebula in two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies as well as "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", confirmed her casting in the fourth ''Thor'' film on Instagram in response to a fan question. The fan had asked if she had cut her hair to prepare for Nebula and she responded with a ''yes''.

''Cut (her hair) the other day in preparation for Nebula so that we don't have to, like, get so much hair into the bald cap, because I have so much hair it's unbelievable, like it's just so thick,'' she said.

Gillan also revealed that she has reached Sydney, Australia, to shoot for the film and is currently quarantining in a hotel. Filmmaker Taika Waititi is directing the upcoming fourth installment, which marks Australian star Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular superhero. Actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson are reprising their roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Hollywood star Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander and Matt Damon are also part of the cast along with Chris Pratt appearing as his ''Guardian of the Galaxy'' character Star Lord.

''Thor: Love and Thunder'' is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shark may have seized Australian snorkeler, police say

A man who went missing while snorkelling off the Australian coast may have been taken by a shark, authorities said on Friday, after a search operation found pieces of diving equipment. The man went missing late on Thursday while snorkelling...

Study sheds more light on role played by immune system's T cells against coronavirus

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found that people with severe COVID-19 are left with more of the immune systems protective memory T cells needed for fighting reinfection with the novel coronavirus.The study, published in th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on optimism about Biden stimulus plan

The SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery. The Dow was also poised for a ...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down, the company confirmed on Friday.In a blog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021