Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi's 'Metro Park' season 2 to premiere on Jan 29

Eros Now on Friday announced that the second season of its popular comedy drama Metro Park will premiere on its streaming platform on January 29. Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group said Indians across the globe will relate to the narrative.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:42 IST
Eros Now on Friday announced that the second season of its popular comedy drama ''Metro Park'' will premiere on its streaming platform on January 29. The sitcom, directed by Abi Varghese & Ajayan Venugopalan, focuses on a typical Indian Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, US. Venugopalan has also penned the show.

The season two features actors Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Pitobash, Omi Vaidya, Vega Tamotia and Sarita Joshi playing pivotal characters along with Milind Soman and Gopal Dutt making a special appearance. Shorey said the upcoming season will be ''bigger and crazier''. ''The story is freewheeling and has a tongue in cheek humour, you cannot predict what will happen next. The cast and producers were all very excited to go into production after lockdown and we have spent several days preparing to deliver the best,” the actor said in a statement. Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group said Indians across the globe will relate to the narrative. “Sitcom is a genre that has always impressed everyone. Eros Now’s original series 'Metro Park' is a light-hearted comedy-drama that will be a rollicking fun watch. The Indian diaspora across the globe will relate to this narrative.'' Lulla said their aim is to provide fresh and relatable content on the streaming platform.

''The demand for more and more OTT content is rising and it is in a way shaping the future of Indian entertainment. We at Eros Now always offer exciting, fresh, and relatable content and Metro Park Season 2 is yet another noteworthy presentation for all our viewers.'' The season one of ''Metro Park'' premiered in 2019.

