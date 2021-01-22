Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hugh Grant in talks to join Guy Ritchie's new movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:52 IST
Hugh Grant in talks to join Guy Ritchie's new movie

British star Hugh Grant is in negotiations to board filmmaker Guy Ritchie's next, starring Jason Statham in the lead.

If finalised, the movie, which was earlier titled ''Five Eyes'', will mark a reunion between Ritchie and Grant after they worked together on 2019 movie ''The Gentlemen''.

As per Deadline, Ritchie will direct the new project from a screenplay by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies.

Statham will star as a MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is recruited by global intelligence alliance 'Five Eyes' to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order.

Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.

The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Cary Elwes.

Miramax will finance the project and produce with STXfilms.

Grant, known for movies such as ''Four Weddings and a Funeral'', ''Notting Hill'' and ''Love Actually'', recently starred in HBO series ''The Undoing'' opposite Nicole Kidman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin welcomes U.S. call to extend nuclear arms treaty, but wants details

The Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed the stated intention of U.S. President Joe Biden to extend the New START arms control treaty with Russia, but said that Moscow wanted to see concrete proposals from Washington.The White House said on T...

Experts stress on Centre-state cooperation for better science, technology, innovation ecosystem

Experts highlighted the need for Centre-state cooperation, developing a researchers network at the state level and connecting them to the national level for a better science, technology and innovation ecosystem at the first post-draft consu...

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021