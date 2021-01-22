Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to doing late night talk shows: 'Naps on Naps'

Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her memoir 'Unfinished', revealed the secret behind doing late-night show appearances.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:52 IST
Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to doing late night talk shows: 'Naps on Naps'
Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her memoir 'Unfinished', revealed the secret behind doing late-night show appearances. The 'Baywatch' star took to her Instagram account and shared how taking naps help her through the hectic schedule. The actor shared a quirky photo in which she is seen resting on a chair.

In the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star can be seen dressed in an olive green top, paired up with black trousers. The actor accessorised her look with a chunky gold necklace and opted for a minimal makeup look. Taking a much-deserved break amid the hectic schedule, Priyanka shared that her secret to doing late-night talk show appearances in the US while living in London is taking 'naps on naps on naps'.

The 'Fashion' star captioned the post as, "What's my secret to doing late-night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? #NapsOnNapsOnNaps." The actor's celebrity friends including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 2 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons.

On the work front, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The White Tiger'. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases rise, Portugal's hospitals face 'war-like' pressure

Portugal is running out of hospital beds across the public and private sectors, the head of its private hospital association said, after a record surge in COVID-19 cases.The country of 10 million people, which fared better than others in th...

Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

Tokyo Japan, January 22 ANISputnik Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the countrys Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, medi...

Rights activists want NCRB to maintain disaggregated data on violence against disabled girls, women

Over 90 individuals, disability rights activists and organisations have written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure that the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB maintains disaggregated data on violence against disabled girls and...

Suspected terrorists throw grenade at police vehicle in Kishtwar, no one injured

Suspected terrorists threw a grenade at a police vehicle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but they missed the target and the bomb exploded on an empty stretch of road, officials said.No one was injured in the attack.Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021