Film history is central part of film education: FTII Prof. Pankaj Saxena

Prof. Saxena gave an introduction to the history of cinema, through films which were made as early as the 19th century.

22-01-2021
The professor said that Méliès found the same quality of magic in cinema and became a filmmaker. Image Credit: ANI

"The past often shapes the present. Film history is a central part of film education. It's important to understand those who pioneered the cinema. To understand the creation, one has to understand the creator." This was stated by filmmaker, media consultant, cinema academic and writer Prof. Pankaj Saxena, at an IFFI 51 virtual Masterclass on 'The Beginning of Cinema', held during the ongoing 51st International Film Festival of India.

Prof. Saxena gave an introduction to the history of cinema, through films which were made as early as the 19th century. He shared some old black-and-white films belonging to the initial era of film-making. These included films made by French filmmaker Alice Guy Blaché, who moved into filmmaking from her erstwhile career as a stenotypist. "People were delighted to see moving images in 1890. Alice made close to a thousand films, including the 1896 silent film, The Fairy of the Cabbages / La Fée aux Choux."

He also gave the example of French magician George Méliès, known for his 1902 adventure film A Trip to the Moon. The professor said that Méliès found the same quality of magic in cinema and became a filmmaker.

Another example he gave is that of Edwin Porter, who was working with Thomas Edison as a projectionist, later becoming an American film pioneer, producer, director, studio manager and cinematographer. Prof. Saxena said that many American filmmakers have been inspired by him in the past and present. His 1903 silent film The Great Train Robbery was also showcased during the masterclass.

(With Inputs from PIB)

