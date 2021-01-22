Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many people who condoled his death.Chanchal had carved a unique place for himself in the field of devotional music with his voice, the prime minister said on Twitter while expressing his condolences to the singers family and fans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:54 IST
Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital

Popular 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal, best known for his songs ''Chalo bulawa aaya hai'' and ''Tune mujhe bulaya sherawaliye'', died following prolonged illness at a hospital here on Friday, sources in the hospital said. Chanchal, 76, breathed his last at 12:15 pm at the Apollo Hospital after suffering from brain complications, the sources said. The singer, who is survived by his wife Namrata, had been admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27, they said. Born to a Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar, Chanchal's growing up years in a religious atmosphere inspired him to start singing 'bhajans' and 'aartis' (devotional songs) from a very young age.

In Hindi cinema, he found fame with the song ''Beshak Mandir Masjid'' for the 1973 film ''Bobby'', the blockbuster debut of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. He won the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award in 1974 for the song.

One of his most popular tracks was ''Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain'' from Rajesh Khanna's 1983 drama ''Avtaar''.

In 2009, Chanchal released his autobiography ''Midnight Singer'', chronicling his life from his early struggles and hardships to his achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many people who condoled his death.

Chanchal had carved a unique place for himself in the field of devotional music with his voice, the prime minister said on Twitter while expressing his condolences to the singer's family and fans. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his thoughts are with Chanchal's family and admirers in this hour of grief. ''The death of Narendra Chanchal ji, who made many bhajans popular with his mellifluous voice, is an irreparable loss,'' Gandhi wrote on Telegram.

His party colleague Abhishek Singhvi also sent his condolences.

''#NarendraChanchal Ji is one of the names that automatically pops into mind when we think of Bhajans or Mata ka Jagrata. A true devotee of Devi Mata. Om Shanti!'' he said on Twitter.

Describing him as a talented singer and a devotee of Matarani, singing legend Lata Mangeshkar said she was saddened at the news. ''He was a very good person, may his soul rest in peace. I offer humble tribute to him,'' she said.

Singer Daler Mehndi, actor Manoj Bajpayee, actor Ranvir Shorey and music composer Vishal Dadlani also mourned his death. ''Rest in peace Narendra Chanchal sahab!!! What a singer with such inspiring voice. Singing your songs now in your memory. God bless your soul with peace,'' Bajpayee tweeted. ''Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect,'' Shorey tweeted. Mehndi termed Chanchal an ''iconic and most loved'' singer. ''In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans,'' he said. Dadlani said Chanchal will be remembered forever through his songs.

''I doubt anyone will ever walk up to Vaishnodevi without hearing his voice resounding through the hills,'' he said.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also mourned Chanchal's passing away and said the singer will be ''remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

73 snow leopards estimated in Himachal Pradesh

A survey to assess the population of snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh has found that there are an estimated 73 big cats in the Himalayan state, Forest minister Rakesh Pathania said.Snow leopards live in several Himalayan states of India bu...

AstraZeneca tells EU initial vaccine deliveries to fall short - Bild

AstraZeneca has informed the European Commission that it will initially not be able to deliver the agreed volumes of its COVID-19 vaccine when it obtains regulatory approval for the bloc, which is expected by end-January, German newspaper B...

German CDU confirms Laschet as new leader in postal ballot

Germanys Christian Democrats confirmed centrist Armin Laschet as their new party leader on Friday after a postal ballot, which was required to legally uphold his election by delegates in a digital vote on Saturday. Laschet, premier of Germa...

Kerala reports 6,753 new cases of COVID-19

Kerala reported 6,753 COVID-19 cases on Friday and a person who returned from the UK has been confirmed to have a mutant virus strain. A 34-year-old from Kannur was confirmed with the mutant virus strain when the sample was tested at the CS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021