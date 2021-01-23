Left Menu
Madhur Bhandarkar begins shoot of next 'India Lockdown'

National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said he has commenced shoot of his next film India Lockdown.The director, known for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Fashion, took to Instagram to share photos from the films muhurat ceremony.Shooting starts of film India Lockdown, Bhandarkar captioned the picture with the cast and the crew of the movie.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:36 IST
Madhur Bhandarkar begins shoot of next 'India Lockdown'

National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday said he has commenced shoot of his next film ''India Lockdown''.

The director, known for films such as ''Chandni Bar'', ''Page 3'', ''Traffic Signal'', ''Fashion'', took to Instagram to share photos from the film's 'muhurat' ceremony.

''Shooting starts of film ''India Lockdown'', Bhandarkar captioned the picture with the cast and the crew of the movie. The movie will take a look at the impact of coronavirus-induced lockdown on people from different stratas of the society. ''India Lockdown'' will feature an ensemble cast of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra, among others.

It is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures. PTI KKP RBRBRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

