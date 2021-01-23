Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A Quiet Place II', 'King's Man' and other films delayed

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:39 IST
'A Quiet Place II', 'King's Man' and other films delayed

Paramount Pictures has delayed John Krasinski's ''A Quiet Place II'' for the third time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emily Blunt-starrer film will now open in the US on September 17.

The movie, a sequel to 2017 hit that marked Krasinski's directorial debut, was originally slated to release in March 2020, but it was postponed at the last minute due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the US.

The film was then moved to April 23, 2021, but the opening was delayed again considering the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Paramount in not the only studio to have pushed the release of its much-anticipated titles. Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has postponed filmmaker Matthew Vaughan's ''The King's Man'', a prequel to his ''The Kingsmen'' series. The movie, earlier scheduled to bow out on March 12, will now release on August 20 this year.

Meanwhile, Disney's another studio Searchlight Pictures has given new release dates to four features: horror film ''The Night House'' (July 16), the Jessica Chastain-starrer ''The Eyes of Tammy Faye'' (September 24), supernatural thriller ''Antlers'' (October 29) and Guillermo del Toro's next directorial ''Nightmare Alley'' (December 3).

Sony Pictures has also pushed a couple of its project, including Jason Reitman's ''Ghostbusters: Afterlife'' which has been shifted from June 11 to November 11.

Tom Holland-starrer ''Uncharted'' has been moved from July 16 to February 11, 2022. The July 16 release date has been taken by Camila Cabello's ''Cinderella''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to e-commerce websites to prominently display names of manufacturer, country of origin and MRP of products sold on their platforms.The petition, which is likely to come up for...

MP govt forms SIT to probe minor rape victim's death

The Madhya Pradesh government hasformed a Special Investigation Team SIT of police to probethe death of a 17-year-old rape victim who allegedly took anoverdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home earlier thisweek, an official said on Saturd...

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Norways capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.Shop...

Russia reports 20,921 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021