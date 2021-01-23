Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFI celebrates Netaji's 125th birth anniversary with screening of 'The Forgotten Hero'

Joining the national and international celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the 51st International Film Festival of India on Saturday organised a special screening of the Shyam Benegal directorial 'Netaji Subas Chandra Bose

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:28 IST
IFFI celebrates Netaji's 125th birth anniversary with screening of 'The Forgotten Hero'
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Picture Courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Joining the national and international celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the 51st International Film Festival of India on Saturday organised a special screening of the Shyam Benegal directorial 'Netaji Subas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero.' The screening was organised at the venue of the festival which is being organised at Panjim, Goa.

According to a release by Press Information Bureau (PIB), the festival delegates will get to relive and get inspired afresh from Benegal's gripping portrayal of the valour and fortitude shown by Netaji in the national freedom struggle. India's formidable freedom fighter, who said, "Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azadi dunga" (Give me blood and I will give you freedom), was a man of action. In the fight against the British rule, he called upon the youth of the country to come together and fight for Independence.

The 220-minute Hindi epic war biographical war film depicts Netaji's life in Nazi Germany during 1941-1943, in Japanese-occupied Asia during 1943-1945, and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. It also includes his life's story in flashback sequences. Screening of The Forgotten Hero at IFFI comes at a very apposite moment, on a day when the Government of India begins the celebration of Netaji's 125th Birth Anniversary Year.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government has also decided to celebrate Netaji's birthday on the 23rd day of January every year as "PARAKRAM DIWAS." The celebration of Parakram Diwas seeks to inspire our citizens, especially the youth, to act, as Netaji did, with fortitude in the face of adversity, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

"Netaji remains one of the most beloved national heroes and a towering icon of India's freedom struggle. The screening of The Forgotten Hero has been scheduled to honour and remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's indomitable personality and selfless service to the nation. On the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, we fondly remember Netaji's unparalleled contribution to the country," festival director Chaitanya Prasad says: 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero,' has actor and director Sachin Khedekar in the lead role, playing Netaji. The film has received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration for the year 2005. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three dead as car falls into gorge in Shimla

Three youths died on the spot when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district on Saturday, police said.The deceased were residents of different areas of Shimla city. They have been identified as Suraj Sood of Summer Hi...

Illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state: Karnataka CM

After the explosion at a stonequarry near Shivamogga which led to loss of lives, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said illegalquarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state andnecessary action will be taken agains...

We'll start recruitment process of 50,000 CAPF personnel; in five years there will be hiring against every departure from CAPF so that every jawan can stay 100 days at home in a year: Amit Shah.

Well start the recruitment process of 50,000 CAPF personnel in five years there will be hiring against every departure from CAPF so that every jawan can stay 100 days at home in a year Amit Shah....

Big B's beauty remark about Gita Gopinath on 'KBC' irks netizens

Megastar Amitabh Bachchans comments praising Gita Gopinaths beauty during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati may have floored the International Monetary Fund IMF chief but many on social media took offence to the remark.On Friday, Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021