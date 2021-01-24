Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chadwick Boseman completely irreplaceable in 'Black Panther', says Angela Bassett

Well I had not thought about that idea, but of course it is Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they would be able to bring some of that, Bassett told Entertainment Tonight.The 62-year-old actor said she is looking forward to what Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler have in store for the team as well as the audiences.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 14:02 IST
Chadwick Boseman completely irreplaceable in 'Black Panther', says Angela Bassett
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Angela Bassett has praised Marvel Studios' decision of not bringing in a new artiste or digitally recreate Chadwick Boseman's likeness for the ''Black Panther'' sequel as she believes the late actor is ''completely irreplaceable''. Boseman, who passed away in August at the age of 43 following a quiet battle with colon cancer, played King of Wakanda, T'Challa aka Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Bassett essayed the role of Black Panther's mother Ramonda in the 2018 movie. In November, Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso confirmed that the studio would not digitally recreate Boseman, while last month Disney announced that there are no plans of recasting the late actor in the sequel.

''That's interesting. Well I had not thought about that idea, but of course it is Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they would be able to bring some of that,'' Bassett told Entertainment Tonight.

The 62-year-old actor said she is looking forward to what Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler have in store for the team as well as the audiences. ''It's a tremendous loss but Kevin (Feige) and the Marvel universe and Ryan (Coogler), the director, the writer from before, they are committed to telling (a story) and equally as much as we can, equally planned. So we are looking forward to that. Looking forward to what they come up with,'' she said. She said the love people have for Boseman cannot be duplicated. ''Our brother held it really close, really close to the chest. But his legacy, his loss, the love and appreciation that we have for who he was and what he shared with us cannot be (replaced)… It is missed and appreciated and cannot be duplicated. It's a tremendous honor and, yes, he is completely irreplaceable.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Banks dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in todays blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.The incident occurred ar...

CM accuses DMK of 'deceit' for embracing Lord Muruga in the run-up to TN Assembly polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Sunday accused DMK president M K Stalin ofdeception for posing with Lord Murugas spear like weapon,Vel and said the divine symbol has come to leader ofoppositions notice since Assembly elections wer...

11 trapped miners rescued from gold mine in China

Eleven miners, trapped underground for two weeks following a blast in a gold mine in east Chinas Shandong Province, have been rescued, the state media reported on Sunday.Authorities have been racing to dig out 22 miners trapped underground ...

Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favoured to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.The head of state in Portugal has no legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021