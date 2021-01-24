Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu celebrate National Girl Child Day

Left Menu
Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu celebrated 'National Girl Child Day' on Sunday in their own unique styles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:13 IST
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu (Image Source Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu celebrated 'National Girl Child Day' on Sunday in their own unique styles. The lead stars of the 2019 female-centric film 'Saand Ki Aankh', Bhumi and Taapsee, on Sunday took to their social media handles and celebrated 'National Girl Child Day'.

Bhumi posted a series of photos in context to the day and wrote a sweet message in the caption, "Celebrate her everyday :) Happy #NationalGirlChildDay. A girl child is a blessing. She is strong, beautiful & nurturing. She is meant to shine. Let's be the wind beneath her wings." She added, "Let's Educate, Create Opportunities & Empower her. Let's make a world full of Equality and no Discrimination."

Meanwhile, Taapsee's sarcasm touched new peaks, as she posted on her Twitter, "Got it now. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay2021", which interestingly was a reply to her earlier tweet regarding the Bombay court ruling of not considering groping without 'skin to skin' contact as sexual assault. She had earlier posted, "I tried for long but m still left with no words to describe how I feel after reading this."

The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. It is celebrated to raise awareness among people regarding inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

