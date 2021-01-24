Left Menu
World War II drama 'Into the Darkness' bags Golden Peacock at 51st IFFI

Danish World War II drama Into The Darkness won the Golden Peacock award at the closing ceremony of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India IFFI here.Directed by Anders Refn, the 152-minute film chronicles the complex, emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:17 IST
Danish World War II drama ''Into The Darkness'' won the Golden Peacock award at the closing ceremony of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Directed by Anders Refn, the 152-minute film chronicles the complex, emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country. The award consists of a cash prize of RS 40 lakh, to be shared equally between Refn and producer Lene Borglum. The duo, however, were not present.

The winner was picked by the International Jury, comprising Argentine director Pablo Cesar as Chairman, Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan and Rubaiyat Hossain from Bangladesh.

A total of 224 films were screened under different sections at the 51st edition of the festival which went ''hybrid'' due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese historical drama ''Wife of a Spy'' by Kiyoshi Kurosawa was the closing film of the nine-day gala. The closing ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

