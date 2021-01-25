Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayodhya mosque may be named after 1857 mutiny warrior Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:55 IST
Ayodhya mosque may be named after 1857 mutiny warrior Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah

The proposed mosque in Ayodhya that is set to be built following the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid case may be named after Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah, the warrior of the 1857 mutiny against the British.

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, the trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the mosque, is seriously considering to name it after Shah, who was known as the 'Lighthouse of Rebellion' in the Awadh region, Trust Secretary Athar Hussain said After the Trust was formed, there have been discussions on whether the mosque should be named after Mughal emperor Babar or some other name be given. The Babri mosque was named after Babar.

To make the Ayodhya mosque project a symbol of communal brotherhood and patriotism, the Trust has decided to dedicate the project to Shah, who represented these values and was also a true follower of Islam, according to Trust sources.

Hussain said, ''The Trust is thinking very seriously over the proposal of dedicating our Ayodhya Mosque project to the great freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah. We have got suggestions regarding the same from different platforms. It is a good suggestion. We will officially announce it after deliberations''.

Shah was martyred on 5 June, 1858.British officers like George Bruce Malleson and Thomas Seaton have made a mention of his courage, valour and organisational capabilities. Malleson has repeatedly mentioned Shah in the History of Indian Mutiny, a book on the Indian revolt of 1857.

During the freedom struggle, Shah had launched revolts in the Awadh region. He made the local mosque, Masjid Sarai, located in Chowk area of Faizabad his headquarters. As he liberated Faizabad and larger part of Awadh region, he used the premises of this mosque to hold meetings with rebel leaders.

According to researcher and historian Ram Shankar Tripathi, “Besides being a practising Muslim, Shah was also the epitome of religious unity and Ganga-Jamuni culture of Ayodhya. In the revolt of 1857, royalties like Nana Sahib of Kanpur, Kunwar Singh of Arrah fought alongside Shah. His 22nd Infantry Regiment was commanded by Subedar Ghamandi Singh and Subedar Umrao Singh in the famous Battle of Chinhat.” The apex court on November 9, 2019 had ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple a the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a ''prominent'' place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya. The blueprint of the mosque was unveiled on December 19.PTI CORR DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Baapstore - A Dropshipping Transformation to Ecommerce Businesses

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India As the pandemic broke out and the e-commerce market saw an evidential change, dropshipping soon became a solution for online sellers. A 7 year-on-year increase was recorded in 2020 with dropsh...

Yes Bank: ED raids Mumbai builder group in money laundering case

The ED on Monday conducted raids on at least ten premises of a Mumbai-based realty group in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank alleged bank fraud case, official sources said.They said premises of Omkar Realtors and D...

SC grants "last chance" to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty

The Supreme Court Monday granted last chance to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of the death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assassination case.The Centre sought thre...

Successful conduct of elections during pandemic an extraordinary achievement of our democracy: President

On the occasion of National Voters Day, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Monday called the successful conduct of elections in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh an extraordinary achievement of our democracy. The President also pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021