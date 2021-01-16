Left Menu
Has Love Alarm Season 2 started filming? Know more on plot, cast & other details

The creators are basically not in hurry to start the filming of Love Alarm Season 2 as the world is badly fighting against the deadly coronavirus. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

Will Love Alarm Season 2 be ever released? This South Korean drama TV series had accumulated a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019.

Many fans may not know that Love Alarm was renewed for Season 2. The renewal of Love Alarm for Season 2 was done on October 29, 2019. The series enthusiasts since then have been passionately looking forward to know what they can see next.

Albeit the renewal for Love Alarm Season 2 was accomplished in October 2019, still the development faced severe obstacles mainly in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Majority of the series, movies and entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The creators are basically not in hurry to start the filming of Love Alarm Season 2 as the world is badly fighting against the deadly coronavirus. However, since South Korea's situation is currently under control, fans can expect its release in 2021.

Love Alarm cast will soon commence filming for Season 2, Soompi recently reported. The full cast and crew of Love Alarm got together for the first-ever script reading session. The plot will focus on mainly the three characters - Kim Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun), Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood.

Both enrol themselves in the program love Alarm' in quest of love. They and a woman, Kim Jo-jo, join throughout the program and fall in love with her, making a rift between the two boys. The series revolves around the story of a technology that enables users to discover love through an application that notifies whether someone within the vicinity of a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them.

You can watch Love Alarm on the OTT, streaming giant Netflix with a basic subscription package. The drama was first streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama TV series.

