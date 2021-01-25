Left Menu
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker officially dating

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are officially dating after years of romance rumours.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:54 IST
Kourtney Kardashian, Image source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are officially dating after years of romance rumours. According to US Weekly, the two are in a relationship. A source confirmed the news to the publication after the couple sparked dating speculation when they spent time together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs, California, home earlier this week.

Spilling the beans about the pair's current relationship status, the insider told US Weekly, "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while." The 41-year-old reality star and the 45-year-old musician had left fans confused after they both posted photos of the pool at the Kris' pad on January 22. Their desert getaway came shortly after Travis posted a red rose emoji on an Instagram photo of Kourtney in her huge walk-in closet.

Earlier this month, the musician commented with a mermaid emoji on a photo of the reality TV star walking into the ocean and wrote that she was "So Cool" after she posted pictures from the movie 'True Romance'. The pair have been in similar social circles for years and lived in the same gated community in Calabasas, California. Travis' daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Alabama is also friendly with the Kardashian-Jenner clan and was spotted at a dinner that Kris held for actor Jennifer Lawrence at her home in 2017.

Kourtney and Travis previously sparked romance rumours in September 2018 when they were spotted leaving a vegan restaurant in L.A. together and were seen attending an evening church service. In February 2019, the duo was snapped grabbing dinner together in Malibu. Travis has previously appeared on the insanely popular American reality series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as well as Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian's 'Kocktails With Khloe'.

