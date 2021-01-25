My Hero Academia Season 5: New visual shows whole new gang in varied costumes

Are you waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5 enthusiastically? The anime lovers in Japan and across the world are quite excited as they are gradually coming close to the release of fifth season. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

The team is working on My Hero Academia Season 5 now behind the scenes and it is already having an official release date. As the fifth season prepares its ground to premiere this spring, all eyes are on it, thanks to the new key visual that has gone live recently. Fans are highly excited seeing the new visual on social media.

Wholesome promo visual . Honestly can't wait for Season 5 to start! pic.twitter.com/bmYcV8jtjB — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) January 21, 2021

The Twitter user Atsushi has shared a new visual on My Hero Academia Season 5, which shows the whole new gang from Izuku to Ochaco. The heroes are geared up in new costumes with Izuku taking centre stage.

The imminent My Hero Academia Season 5 will commence with the Joint Training arc that sees Class 1-A and Class 1-B's students pitted against each other in a series of team battles. ComicBook reported while Class 1-A has been dealing with villains, Class 1-B has not been slacking off in the slightest and will certainly surprise with their level of skill.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to show intense battles between two hero classes at U.A. The previous season completed with a battle of epic proportions between Endeavor, the newly-established Number 1 hero, and an incredibly strong Nomu named Hood.

If some sources are to be believed, Season 5 of My Hero Academia will be merged together for a joint training class where they will be divided into small teams to fight against each other. On the other hand, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

