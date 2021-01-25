Left Menu
Development News Edition

My Hero Academia Season 5: New visual shows whole new gang in varied costumes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:08 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5: New visual shows whole new gang in varied costumes
My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to show intense battles between two hero classes at U.A. Image Credit: Twitter / Atsushi

Are you waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5 enthusiastically? The anime lovers in Japan and across the world are quite excited as they are gradually coming close to the release of fifth season. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

The team is working on My Hero Academia Season 5 now behind the scenes and it is already having an official release date. As the fifth season prepares its ground to premiere this spring, all eyes are on it, thanks to the new key visual that has gone live recently. Fans are highly excited seeing the new visual on social media.

The Twitter user Atsushi has shared a new visual on My Hero Academia Season 5, which shows the whole new gang from Izuku to Ochaco. The heroes are geared up in new costumes with Izuku taking centre stage.

The imminent My Hero Academia Season 5 will commence with the Joint Training arc that sees Class 1-A and Class 1-B's students pitted against each other in a series of team battles. ComicBook reported while Class 1-A has been dealing with villains, Class 1-B has not been slacking off in the slightest and will certainly surprise with their level of skill.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to show intense battles between two hero classes at U.A. The previous season completed with a battle of epic proportions between Endeavor, the newly-established Number 1 hero, and an incredibly strong Nomu named Hood.

If some sources are to be believed, Season 5 of My Hero Academia will be merged together for a joint training class where they will be divided into small teams to fight against each other. On the other hand, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: What other characters can return apart from Mob

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex tanks 531 pts; energy, IT stocks play spoilsport

The benchmark Sensex dived nearly 531 points to close at 48,348 on Monday, extending its losses to the third straight session due to massive selling in energy and IT stocks.After swinging nearly 1,000 points during the session, the BSE benc...

Rajnath Singh launches revamped version of Gallantry Awards Portal 

Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh launched a revamped version of the Gallantry Awards Portal www.gallantryawards.gov.in today on the eve of the Republic Day 2021. This Portal will serve as a one-stop virtual platform to honour the immortal...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompt tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...

Nigeria: Dabang announces APC chairmen meet on Tuesday

To brainstorm ways to move the party forward, Letep Dabang, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Nigeria, announced the chairmen meet in the 19 states on Tuesday, according to a report by Vanguard.Disclosing the meet, Dabang, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021