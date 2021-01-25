Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: What other characters can return apart from Mob

The Japanese anime enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to the official confirmation on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The remarkable success of previous seasons is expected to pave the way of making at least another season.

Currently, we don't have any developmental update on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the outbreak of Covid-19. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The financial loss was unfathomable in the global entertainment industry. Almost all the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Many may not know another reason behind the development on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Anime News Network listed the first season of Mob Psycho 100 among the best anime series of 2016. Nick Creamer praised the series' visual style, character story and its concepts of heroism and society also presented in One's other work One-Punch Man. Lauren Orsini commended the coming-of-age story of Mob and praised the series' animation and music.

There is no information about the cast of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. But we can expect the old cast to reprise their roles. Apart from Mob, other characters to return in the third season are Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reigen Arataka, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama. A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

The third season would revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Albeit he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

