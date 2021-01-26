Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Summary: Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'; Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors and more

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Summary: Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'; Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures. Disney said on Monday that the river boat attraction would be updated to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Black stories highlighted in AFI 2021 film honors

The American Film Institute (AFI) on Monday announced its movies of the year, with five of the 10 honorees featuring predominantly non-white casts and stories. The annual list, released ahead of the major 2021 award shows, is not ranked but is one of the first indications of the films expected to do well at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a different matter, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said in a podcast.

A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week

Lavish golden dresses decked out in zodiac signs and tarot symbols provided some Christian Dior-infused mysticism for the start of Paris' Haute Couture Week, a showcase of one-of-a-kind outfits held online this time due to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the high points of the yearly fashion calendar, with elaborate hand-stitched outfits providing a touch of luxurious escapism, the latest edition was held without crowds as brands replaced the runway with online projections.

Box Office: 'The Marksman' captures top spot with $2 million, bleak times for movie theaters

Pray for movie theaters. "The Marksman," a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over $2 million. The film has grossed $61 million after 10 days of release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese air passengers can request refunds for Jan 28 to Mar 8 flights

Chinese airline passengers who bought tickets for flights between Jan. 28 and March 8 can request a full refund, the Civil Aviation Administration said on Tuesday, as rising COVID-19 cases curtail travel during the upcoming holiday season.C...

India showcases military might, cultural heritage at Republic Day parade on Rajpath

In a display of Indias military might, Rafale fighter jets took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time as the armed forces showcased its T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets on the R...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it plans to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which des...

BRIEF-Amazon.Com Inc Says Co Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans To Create 3,000 New Jobs

Amazon.com Inc SAYS CO EXPANDS BOSTON TECH HUB WITH PLANS TO CREATE 3,000 NEW JOBS NEW FACILITY IN BOSTON SEAPORT WILL ADD NEW OFFICE SPACE FOR TEAMS WORKING IN ALEXA, AWS AND AMAZON PHARMACY CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN 400 ROLES OPEN IN BOST...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021