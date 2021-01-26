Will continue to create gripping, exciting content: Applause Entertainment's Sameer Nair

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:10 IST
Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair says the popularity of the production banner's shows like ''Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story'' and ''Criminal Justice'' has motivated them to work harder with their upcoming projects.

''Scam 1992'', directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, was one of the most critically-acclaimed shows of the year 2020. The series, based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall, made its lead actor Pratik Gandhi an overnight star.

The banner also released the second seasons of its two popular shows -- ''Criminal Justice'' and ''Hostages'' -- which were equally praised by the critics and fans.

''We are delighted to tell compelling stories that find relevance and resonance with our audience. It is our constant endeavour to create world class entertainment that ranges across genres and formats, including book adaptations such as 'Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story', smart originals of international formats such as 'Criminal Justice' and 'Hostages', and original writing like 'Undekhi' and 'Hasmukh','' Nair said in a statement.

He said Applause aims to deliver innovative shows and continue to collaborate with talented writers and directors in future.

''It has been a phenomenal journey starting from the first season of 'Criminal Justice' till our latest offering 'Criminal Justice – Behind Closed Doors'. The positive response from our viewers only propels us to continue creating more gripping and exciting content for them,'' Nair added.

Applause is currently developing the Indian versions of hit international shows ''Fauda'' and ''Call My Agent''.

The production house recently announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.

