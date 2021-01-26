Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:48 IST
Ellen Pompeo developing drama based on 'Paradise' books for ABC

Ellen Pompeo is cementing her base at ABC network as the actor-producer is preparing to bring the ''Paradise'' book trilogy to the small screen.

Pompeo, the lead star and executive producer of ABC's long-running medical drama ''Grey's Anatomy'', is joining hands with ''Mad Men'' writers Andre and Maria Jacquemetton to adapt Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling books into a limited series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project is currently in development as part of Pompeo's larger pact with ABC Signature.

''Paradise'' follows the story of a husband's secret life and a wife's new beginning. The potential series revolves around Irene Steele, who, after her husband's perplexing death, learns that he had been living a secret life with an entirely separate family on the Caribbean island of St John. As Irene untangles a web of intrigue and deceit, and as she and her sons find themselves drawn into the vibrant island culture, they have to face the truth about their family and their future.

Real-life couple the Jacquemettons will pen the script and executive produce alongside Pompeo and her Calamity Jane production company top brass Laura Holstein. Andrew Stearn will also executive produce as will author Hilderbrand.

Pompeo is also in the midst of negotiating a new deal that would cover her return to ''Grey's Anatomy''. The show is currently in its 17th season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

