KS Chithra, Bombay Jayashri thank fans after Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri honour

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:44 IST
Veteran playback singer Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra and singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath expressed gratitude to their fans on Tuesday on being conferred Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, respectively.

A stalwart in the world of Indian music, Chithra was announced as the recipient of the third highest civilian award of the country, on Monday.

The singer, who has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various Indian languages, shared a video on Instagram to extend her gratitude to her colleagues from the industry as well.

Chithra, 57, said she heard about the conferment of the honour with ''great happiness and disbelief''.

''It's been a 42-year musical journey for me so far. At this juncture, I thank the Almighty and note the profound blessings of my parents and gurus. Today, I remember all producers, directors, music composers, lyricists and sound engineers who made this possible.

''I believe it's the love, prayers and goodwill of all my dearest fans, that pushed me along in life. I bow my head in gratitude to our great nation and our people. God bless India, Jai Hind,'' she added.

Legendary singer S P Balasubramaniam was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of the country after Bharat Ratna.

Padma Shri recipient Ramnath has sung in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

The 58-year-old singer is known for one of her most memorable hits ''Zara Zara Behakta Hain'' (the Hindi version of ''Vaseegara'') in the movie ''Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein''.

''Deeply grateful for the honour of being awarded the Padma Shri. I thank you all for your blessings and love,'' Ramnath wrote on Instagram.

Other names from the Indian cinema to have been named as Padma Shri recipients include Malayalam lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Gujarati film stars Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia (posthumously).

The Union Home Ministry on Monday said the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri -- to eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering have been recognised.

The Padma awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

