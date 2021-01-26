Police register case against NRK for posting obscene comments against BJP leader's daughter

Police register case against NRK for posting obscene comments against BJP leader's daughterPTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:31 IST
A case was registered againsta Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) on Tuesdayfor allegedlypostingobscene comments against the daughter of BJP Keralapresident K Surendran on social media recently, police said.
Kozhikode Rural SP Dr Sreenivas told PTI oneperson was booked for posting sexually derogatory remarksagainst Surendran's daughter in Facebook and investigation wasunderway.
A case under various sections of the IPC andKerala Police Act has been registered against Ajinas,reportedly working in Qatar and hailing from nearby Perambra,on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP district presidentK Sajeevan, police said.
On the occasion of Daughter's day, Surendran hadposted a photograph of him along with his daughter in hisFacebook page with the caption 'my daughter my pride'.
The NRK is said to have posted a vulgarcomment.PTI Corr UDBNWELCOME UDBNWELCOME
