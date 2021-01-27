Left Menu

Warner Bros. reveals new release date for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

The release date of the upcoming movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has been pushed back. The much-awaited film will now arrive on March 31, this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:29 IST
Warner Bros. reveals new release date for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'
'Godzilla vs. Kong' poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The release date of the upcoming movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has been pushed back. The much-awaited film will now arrive on March 31, this year. This development comes shortly after Warner Bros. moved the film's release date two months earlier than expected, from May 21 to March 26, reported Variety.

'Godzilla vs. Kong', which is now releasing on March 31, will be simultaneously available to watch in movie theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. The action-packed film will launch internationally, where HBO Max is not available, ahead of North America on March 26. Warner Bros. also unveiled the release date for James Wan's horror movie 'Malignant', setting the thriller film for September 10, this year, as per Variety.

'Godzilla vs. Kong's' latest delay was made in response to news that MGM was postponing the James Bond sequel 'No Time to Die' from April 2 to October 8. Sony's 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway', which had also been set for April 2, was delayed to June. Directed by Adam Wingard, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others. It is the fourth installment in Legendary Entertainment's monster universe following 'Godzilla', 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'. Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have penned the script for the film.

The trailer of the upcoming movie, which released on January 25, teases an epic showdown between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Hart joins cast of 'Borderlands'

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has joined the cast of Borderlands, which is a movie adaptation of the most popular video game. Hart is set to play the role of Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the Lionsgate film. The movie, w...

China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules

China said on Wednesday that the Indian governments decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organizations fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms. The ban dates from last year when political ...

US says Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately

The United States said all soldiers from Eritrea should leave Ethiopias embattled Tigray region immediately. A State Department spokesperson in an email to The Associated Press cited credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in...

99% of Businesses in India Implement Digital Online Strategy to Recognise their Customers; Highest in APAC: Experian Report

Experians research shows that among businesses, customer authentication solutions including KYC is gaining more emphasis in IndiaMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirThe second wave of Experians Global Insights Report highlights 99 of Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021