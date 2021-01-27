My Hero Academia Chapter 299: All Might vs AFO’s possible clash, preview hints villains vs heroes

The manga lovers in Japan and across the world are quite excited as they are close to the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 299. The upcoming chapter will continue to feature the aftermath of Tartarus prison break. Read further to know what the manga lovers can see in Chapter 299.

The raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 299 will be released on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The Japanese manga artist, Kohei Horikoshi has not decided to spare anyone despite the facts the student heroes are injured so badly that they can hardly move.

Deku is now lying unconscious in the hospital bed with plasters all over his body. Izuku Midoriya is the main target for Shigaraki, All for One, Muscular and other escaped villains, and there could be a fight like the Sinister Six attacking Spider-man in the comics.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 299 will show updates on the inured heroes and how far the new villains have escaped after Shigaraki broke them out of Tartarus prison. According to BlockToro, Bakugo and Shoto might get the focus for some chapters as we need to see the world from their perspective too.

The manga enthusiasts can see things from Deku's perspective and understand his power in My Hero Academia Chapter 299. All Might and AFO might clash again in the hospital and things won't go down well for the Heroes, BlockToro noted. All for One is likely to kill All Might and then Shigaraki will kill AFO to show that he doesn't take any orders.

Recently, the Twitter user, Atsushi has revealed the preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 299 – Villain's forces have grown stronger and made heroes in pinch! The story takes a new turn!" The preview hints that the prisoner villains and the heroes in the hospital will have a huge battle that will end in many deaths.

MHA 299 preview:"Villain's forces have grown stronger and made heroes in pinch! The story takes a new turn!Release: 31st Jan, 2021 — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) January 21, 2021

My Hero Academia Chapter 299 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, January 31. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy