Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:53 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy
Eren will be seen as the main character of Attack on Titan Chapter 137 storyline who wants to destroy humanity. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

The manga lovers are disappointed as there is a gap of a month between Attack on Titan Chapter 136 and 137. The release of Chapter 137 is not possible before February 2021. Read more to know you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will focus on Armin and Zeke meeting in the Paths and deciding a future strategy. Although the spoilers are yet to be revealed, the unofficial spoilers claim that Zeke will explain to Armin everything related to Eren and the rumbling process, and together they might find a way to stop the whole thing, BlockToro noted.

Eren will be seen as the main character of Attack on Titan Chapter 137 storyline who wants to destroy humanity, but his friends and the alliance members are trying to stop him. Eren has started something called Rumbling where thousands of Wall Titans will run over the earth and destroy everything in their paths.

According to BlockToro, Attack on Titan Chapter 137 could also show Eren coming back, transforming into the Colossal Titan and trying to fight Eren's Titan form and even sacrifice himself to stop the rumbling. Armin and Eren deserve a final meeting before the story completes on Chapter 139. Their final meeting can take place at Paths as there is no other better place than it to make it more emotional.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 are yet to be released. The manga enthusiasts need to wait longer for the spoilers as the imminent chapter will not be out in January. However, many interesting things are expected from this chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is expected to be released on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 137. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...

My 1st job was cleaning laboratory glassware in mother’s lab: US VP Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mothers laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021