Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

The manga lovers are disappointed as there is a gap of a month between Attack on Titan Chapter 136 and 137. The release of Chapter 137 is not possible before February 2021. Read more to know you can have in the upcoming chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will focus on Armin and Zeke meeting in the Paths and deciding a future strategy. Although the spoilers are yet to be revealed, the unofficial spoilers claim that Zeke will explain to Armin everything related to Eren and the rumbling process, and together they might find a way to stop the whole thing, BlockToro noted.

Eren will be seen as the main character of Attack on Titan Chapter 137 storyline who wants to destroy humanity, but his friends and the alliance members are trying to stop him. Eren has started something called Rumbling where thousands of Wall Titans will run over the earth and destroy everything in their paths.

According to BlockToro, Attack on Titan Chapter 137 could also show Eren coming back, transforming into the Colossal Titan and trying to fight Eren's Titan form and even sacrifice himself to stop the rumbling. Armin and Eren deserve a final meeting before the story completes on Chapter 139. Their final meeting can take place at Paths as there is no other better place than it to make it more emotional.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 are yet to be released. The manga enthusiasts need to wait longer for the spoilers as the imminent chapter will not be out in January. However, many interesting things are expected from this chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is expected to be released on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 137. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

