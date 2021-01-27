Left Menu

Fiennes, Mulligan unearth treasures in 'The Dig'

Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star Ralph Fiennes did not suffocate while buried in mud. Based on the book by John Preston, the Netflix film, released on Friday, recounts the 1939 Sutton Hoo archaeological discovery, described by Britain's National Trust as a find that "would revolutionise our understanding of early England".

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:31 IST
Fiennes, Mulligan unearth treasures in 'The Dig'

Carey Mulligan helps unearth a trove of ancient treasures in "The Dig" but one excavation stunt terrified the actor during filming - ensuring co-star Ralph Fiennes did not suffocate while buried in mud.

Based on the book by John Preston, the Netflix film, released on Friday, recounts the 1939 Sutton Hoo archaeological discovery, described by Britain's National Trust as a find that "would revolutionise our understanding of early England". Set at the onset of World War Two, it follows Edith Pretty, a widowed landowner in the eastern county of Suffolk, as she employs amateur archaeologist Basil Brown, played by Fiennes, to excavate mounds on her property both suspect are Viking burial grounds.

Instead, Brown unearthed the shape of a 27-metre long Anglo-Saxon ship with a burial chamber filled with treasures. Mulligan, known for "Far From the Madding Crowd" and "The Great Gatsby" , said she had not been looking for another period drama role but was moved by the script and keen to work with "Schindler's List" actor Fiennes.

That came with great responsibility. In one scene, Brown is buried under thick mud when a trench he is excavating collapses. Pretty, played by Mulligan, uses her bare hands to dig him out. "(I felt) terror. Ralph didn't want to use a stuntman, which I totally get, but it just did leave me with the terrible task of trying to stop him from suffocating," Mulligan told Reuters.

"I was in charge of his face. I felt like if I'd been in charge of any other part of his body, I would have been fine. But I kept on saying to (director) Simon (Stone), please don't put me in charge of his mouth ... I'm going to mess it up and he's not going to be able to breathe. So it was really stressful." Fiennes came out unscathed.

Adding a sense of authenticity, Stone asked the crew to bury mock-up treasures to replicate the excitement around the original discovery. "We buried the treasure that they find and we hid it from them ... And so they went on a treasure hunt," he said. "It took hours and we were just rolling and rolling and rolling and sometimes there'd be long periods where no one found anything."

Fiennes actually unearthed some medieval pottery while digging on set outside London. "It was like a bit of clay," he said, adding he hoped audiences would be inspired by the film's small details.

"We live in a world of mass production ... some of these (Sutton Hoo) treasures ... are stunning pieces of craftsmanship. And that is a cause for wonder."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Raya and the Last Dragon' to release in India on March 5

Disneys upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-...

Covaxin has ability to neutralise UK strain of COVID-19-Review report

Covaxin, developed by BharatBiotech, has the ability to neutralise the UK variant of the coronavirus, according to a preprint review by bioRxiv, a free online archive and distribution service for unpublished preprints in the life sciences.T...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to procure adequate vaccine supplies.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS E...

EDEN Renewables India secures USD 165 million finance for 450-MW solar project

EDEN Renewables India has tied up with DBS Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch for funding or financing its USD 165-million about Rs 1,200 crore 450 megawatt peak solar power project in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021