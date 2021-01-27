Ayushmann Khurrana offers piece of advice, shares stunning shirtless picture

Bollywood powerhouse Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday penned down words of wisdom and shared a stunning shirtless picture. The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' star took to Instagram and shared a piece of advice, stating that whenever one has to decide between choosing (fitoor) madness and fahem (intelligence), they should always go for madness.

The caption read, "agar tumhe mere fitoor aur fahem ke daramiyaan ek ko chunna pade, to tum fitoor ko chunna, kyunki fahem to waise bhi tumse door rehne ko kehta hai." (If you have to choose one between my Fitoor (madness )and Fahem, then you choose Fitur, because Fahem (intelligence) tells you to stay away from it anyway.) The stunning picture along with the post sees the 'Bala' star in a temperature-soaring avatar as he can be seen showcasing his chiselled physique.

Celebrity followers including Mukesh Chhabra and more than 2 lakh followers liked the post within an hour of it being posted. Actor Rajkummar Rao commented on the post with a string of emoticons. Besides his acting and dancing skills, Ayushmann is also known for his writing skills. He often posts self-written poetry and proses on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He is currently shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in the titular city. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release in 2021.

He will also feature in ' Doctor G'. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)