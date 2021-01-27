Left Menu

Maha: Elderly woman earns praise for ability to drive car

A woman from Thane district ofMaharashtra, who is set to complete 90 years of age in a fewmonths, has become talk of the town after a video of herdriving a car has gone viral on social media, with netizenspraising her.The family members of the woman - Gangabai Mirkute -said they are trying to get a driving licence for her.Talking to reporters, the octogenarian woman, aresident of Dahagaon village in Badlapur, said it is theconfidence and not the age that matters in life.I wanted to learn driving and my grandson taught thatto me a couple of years back.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:37 IST
Maha: Elderly woman earns praise for ability to drive car

A woman from Thane district ofMaharashtra, who is set to complete 90 years of age in a fewmonths, has become talk of the town after a video of herdriving a car has gone viral on social media, with netizenspraising her.

The family members of the woman - Gangabai Mirkute -said they are trying to get a driving licence for her.

Talking to reporters, the octogenarian woman, aresident of Dahagaon village in Badlapur, said it is theconfidence and not the age that matters in life.

''I wanted to learn driving and my grandson taught thatto me a couple of years back. But even today, I can drive withconfidence,'' she said sitting behind the steering wheel.

Her grandson Vikas Bhoir from Khardi village in thedistrict said his maternal grandmother was born in 1931, andshe would complete 90 years of age on June 1.

''Around three years back, she had come to our place inKhardi. She fell ill and I drove her to a local doctor. On theway, I casually asked her if she wants to drive the car andshe replied 'Why not?'. I taught her driving and she startedpractising on open ground,'' he said.

''That was the beginning of her driving. Recently, whenI bought a car, I went to seek her blessings. She immediatelysat on the driver's seat and started driving. That was her wayof blessing me. I took a video of her driving the car anduploaded it on social media. The netizens praised her for herskills,'' Bhoir said.

He said the family was now trying to get a learners'licence for her.

''Earlier, we had tried to obtain a licence for her,but the process could not be completed due to lack of certaindocuments. Now, we plan to gift her with a learners' licenceon her birthday in June,'' he said, adding that the process forthe licence was on at the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

''We are determined that we will get the licence forher although it is difficult to get it considering her age,''Bhoir said.

Her son said they were initially worried whether shecould drive, but her confidence removed their fear.

When contacted, a senior official from the Kalyan RTOsaid any person who is mentally and physically fit can get adriving licence and there is no upper age limit for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MHA issues fresh reopening guidelines: Cinema halls can operate with higher capacity, swimming pools for all now.

MHA issues fresh reopening guidelines Cinema halls can operate with higher capacity, swimming pools for all now....

Prime minister to address NCC rally on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the National Cadet Corps NCC at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday. Accoring to a PMO statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three...

Indian e-commerce industry poised to touch $90-100bn in 3-4 years: Flipkart Group CEO

The pandemic has brought in a shift in consumer behaviour, providing a major fillip to the Indian e-commerce industry that is now poised to touch USD 90-100 billion in the next 3-4 years, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said on Wedn...

Welfare of players paramount, being locked in bio-bubble is unsustainable: Finch

Australias limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said that the welfare of players is paramount and being constantly locked in a bio-bubble is not sustainable for long. Finch will be next seen leading Australia in the upcoming T20I series ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021