Left Menu

Video showing 'doctor's phone conversation with wife' over vaccination goes viral

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:33 IST
Video showing 'doctor's phone conversation with wife' over vaccination goes viral

A video clip purportedly showing a Delhi-based senior doctor having a phone conversation with his wife ''over his plan to get vaccinated'' against COVID-19 has gone viral on social media.

In the video, being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter, the doctor, seen sitting in a car, was streaming live on the web when he gets a call from his wife, who gets angry over him not telling her about his plan to get vaccinated.

The doctor tells her that he had gone to enquire about the vaccination which was to happen at a later date.

The doctor's wife then repeatedly asked him, ''Why didn't you take me with you?'' While the doctor could not be immediately reached for comments, a statement was issued from his unverified Twitter handle.

''I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all laughter is the best medicine,'' according to the statement.

One user replied, saying the video getting viral ''eventually spread the awareness about vaccination''.

The statement issued by the doctor further said, ''While you may have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife's concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance.'' ''I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Fed leaves policy unchanged as economic recovery appears to moderate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-trigger...

Czech vaccine drive in chaos as ministry recommends first-dose halt

The Czech Republics coronavirus vaccination drive was in chaos on Wednesday after the Health Ministry called for a two-week halt to new vaccinations amid a supply shortage, only to be rebuked by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the health mi...

Biden pauses oil and gas leases, cuts subsidies in 'bold' climate steps

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon to th...

Moscow police arrest brother of opposition leader Navalny

Moscow police launched a series of raids Wednesday on apartments and offices of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys family and associates, arresting his brother. The searched locations included Navalnys apartment, where police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021