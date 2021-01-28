American actress Cloris Leachman dead at age 94

American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representative said.

Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

