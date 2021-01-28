Left Menu

Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:02 IST
Actor Shruti Haasan is set to star in ''KGF'' director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller ''Salaar'', the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, billed as a ''pan-India'' project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a ''violent character''.

The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on Haasan's 35th birthday.

''Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan. We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen,'' Hombale Films tweeted.

Prabhas also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Haasan, writing, ''Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar.'' The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simulatneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the ''Baahubali'' star.

''Salaar'' is aiming to release in 2021. Haasan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil-language anthology movie ''Putham Pudhu Kaalai''. She will next be seen in ''Laabam'' and ''Vakeel Saab''.

