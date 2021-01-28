Left Menu

Paramount schedules its animated movie 'Rumble' for 2022 release

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, American film studio Paramount Pictures is moving the release date of its animated feature film 'Rumble' from May 14 this year to February 18, 2022.

Rumble. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, American film studio Paramount Pictures is moving the release date of its animated feature film 'Rumble' from May 14 this year to February 18, 2022. According to Deadline, the movie directed by Hamish Grieve is going to be set in the world of monster wrestling, where monsters are superstar athletes. Teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into becoming a champion.

The screenplay of the film has been written by Matt Lieberman and Etan Coen, with Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker producing it. As per Deadline, currently, there aren't any world-wide releases scheduled on February 18 next year. 'Rumble' would release in the wake of two February 11 untitled releases from 20th Century Studios and Universal. (ANI)

