Seth Rogen's first book to hit bookshelves in May

Actor-writer Seth Rogen is set to make his book debut with ''Yearbook'', which will be released on May 11.

Billed as a collection of ''true stories and essays'', the book is published by Penguin Random House.

Rogen, 38, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

''I wrote a book called 'Yearbook'. It's true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay!'' the multi-hyphenate personality wrote as he shared the link to the book.

In a statement from the publisher purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, she described the book as ''not really a memoir'' but more like ''a bunch of funny stories'', reported USA Today.

''He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to LA, meeting some famous people, things like that. If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk,'' Sandy said.

''Why does he need all that? It's like 'We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!'' she added.

Rogen, a Canadian-American actor, started doing stand-up in hometown Vancouver, and moved to Los Angeles for a role in Judd Apatow's series ''Freaks and Geeks'' when he was just 16.

He later earned a part on the sitcom ''Undeclared'', which also hired him as a writer. After landing his job as a staff writer on the final season of ''Da Ali G Show'', starring actor-comic Sacha Baron Cohen, Apatow guided Rogen towards a film career. Rogen made his Hollywood feature debut in ''Donnie Darko'', starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with a minor role in 2001.

He has since starred in films like ''The 40-Year-Old Virgin'', ''Knocked Up'', ''Steve Jobs'', while co-writing movies ''Superbad'', ''Pineapple Express'' with writing partner Evan Goldberg, and also directed ''This Is the End'' and ''The Interview''; all of which Rogen featured in.

