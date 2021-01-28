Left Menu

Melanie Lynskey joins 'Young Sheldon' season 4

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:02 IST
Melanie Lynskey joins 'Young Sheldon' season 4
Representative image

Melanie Lynskey is heading to the Chuck Lorre universe once again as the actor has been cast in the fourth season of ''Young Sheldon''.

The actor is best known for playing Rose, stalker and friend of Charlie Sheen's character Charlie Harper in Lorre's ''Two and a Half Men''.

On ''Young Sheldon'', Lynskey will play Sheldon's philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson. According to TV Line, she will appear in the February 11 episode, 'A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You', in which ''Sheldon's first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy teacher''.

Iain Armitage stars in the titular role of the CBS series, which is a prequel spin-off of ''The Big Bang Theory''.

Created by ''Big Bang'' bosses Lorre and Steven Molaro, ''Young Sheldon'' follows a younger version of Jim Parsons' pedantic scientist, who is fast-tracked through school after proving his hyper-intelligence.

The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and the voice of Parsons as the adult Sheldon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC orders release of prime suspect in American journalist Daniel Pearl's murder

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime accused in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 in Karachi.The apex court dismissed the Sindh ...

FM will present dressed-up revised estimates for 2020-21 in budget: Cong

Alleging that seven years of the Narendra Modi government have wrecked the economy and high growth prospects, the Congress on Thursday said it is afraid that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present dressed-up revised estimates for ...

Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020 despite pandemic

Norways 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9 in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns 122.7 billion, it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday. Despite the pandemic havin...

Pak to start COVID-19 vaccination drive next week: Minister

Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with frontline healthcare workers, a top minister has said.Minister for Planning Asad Umar who is heading National Command and Operation Center NCOC on Wednesday tweete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021