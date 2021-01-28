Left Menu

Rajshri Entertainment's Bollywood Classics crosses the 10 million subscriber mark; grabs YouTube's diamond play button

YouTube has conferred Rajshri Entertainments extremely popular music channel, Bollywood Classics, with the prestigious Diamond Play Button. The channel has been consistently gaining popularity year on year and today it has brought our second Diamond Play Button. It is the new media arm of the 74-year-old Rajshri group, one of Indias oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:50 IST
MUMBAI, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of the year 2021 has brought an exciting piece of news from Rajshri Entertainment. YouTube has conferred Rajshri Entertainment's extremely popular music channel, Bollywood Classics, with the prestigious Diamond Play Button. This comes after the channels gained over 10 million subscribers. Rajshri Entertainment's forte lies in bringing the best from the world of Hindi Cinema. Given the legacy of the Rajshri name, it is no surprise that 'Bollywood Classics' is one of its most popular channels. Being a flagship channel of Rajshri, Bollywood classics has also garnered one of the largest subscriber base among the other channels of Rajshri. Featuring songs from the Golden Era of Bollywood, this channel transforms its listeners to a time when some of the legendary musicians and singers of Hindi Cinema created musical magic.

Bollywood Classics has over 1500 music videos and it has an aggregated viewership of over 4.5+ billion views on YouTube channel.

Ecstatic on receiving Youtube's Diamond Play Button, Mrs. Neha Barjatya, Managing Director, Rajshri Entertainment says, ''Bollywood Classics cuts across all age groups as we all love listening to the timeless music of Hindi Cinema. The channel has been consistently gaining popularity year on year and today it has brought our second 'Diamond Play Button'. It is a matter of immense pride and gratitude for the entire team of Rajshri Entertainment and we will continue to curate such engaging content.''About Rajshri Entertainment:Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 74-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food, kids, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

